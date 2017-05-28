DAMASCUS, SYRIA (2: 40 P.M.) – Scores of jihadi rebels have been killed and injured as the self-proclaimed Islamic State blitzed positions for the rival jihadi group Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham in Juroud Arsal along the Syrian-Lebanese borders.

The assault, which began last night and lasted till early morning, was eventually repelled but proved costly for both terror organizations. At least 30 ISIS jihadists were killed in the process including 5 field commanders who led the offensive from three axes.

As for the al-Qaeda offshoot in Syria, 5 HTS militants have been killed along with 6 jihadi rebels from its allied Saraya Ahl al-Sham; an ultraconservative pro-Qaeda faction mainly active in the Qalamoun region.

Following the clashes, the HTS asked the Lebanese Army to transfer 8 of its wounded fighters through the Red Cross to receive medical treatment in government hospitals.

This comes as the notorious jihadi group was involved in negotiation talks with the Lebanese Hezbollah to be evacuated to the northwestern province of Idlib; now entirely under jihadists’ control.