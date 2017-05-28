BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:50 A.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIL) received a rude awakening, Wednesday, when their massive convoy traveling from the Qalamoun Mountains was completely wiped out by the Syrian military.

The terrorist group’s convoy was reportedly making their way to the Al-Raqqa Governorate, when the Syrian military laid a perfectly timed assault that destroyed an estimated 35+ vehicles carrying Islamic State militants.

According to a source in Damascus, the Islamic State convoy was traveling along the Busayri-Zaza Road, Wednesday, in order to reinforce the Al-Raqqa Governorate’s provincial capital that is about to be attacked by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The video footage above shows the moment the Islamic State convoy was eliminated by the Syrian military in the Qalamoun Mountains.