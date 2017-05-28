BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:15 A.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIL) renewed their assault in the Deir Ezzor Governorate, Saturday, targeting the Syrian Arab Army’s (ISIL) positions near the 137th Artillery Brigade Base.

ISIL began the assault by storming the key hilltop of Tal Brouk, resulting in a series of intense firefights that lasted for most of the night.

Despite the intensity of their assault, the Islamic State failed to make any headway against the government forces near the 137th Artillery Brigade Base last night.

According to a field report from Deir Ezzor, the Syrian Arab Army killed at least 17 Islamic State militants last night, while also destroying at least three armoured vehicles.

Saturday night’s attack by the Islamic State in the Deir Ezzor Governorate was the second assault the terrorist group launched this week.

