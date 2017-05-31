In pictures: ISIS missiles strike three Syrian Army tanks in eastern Aleppo

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (10:50 P.M.) – With most of the Maskanah Plains liberated by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) over the past month, ISIS has opted for a pragmatic fighting withdrawal strategy, carefully preparing booby traps and striking SAA armoured vehicles with precision anti-tank missiles from preplanned defensive lines and trenches.

A new batch of images released by Amaq Agency, considered the official and largest ISIS outlet, depicts footage of guided missiles evidently blasting three SAA tanks over the past week’s intense clashes in the southeastern Aleppo countryside.

Al-Masdar News was not able to verify with its military sources in the Tiger Forces whether the three tanks were destroyed or merely damaged due to the attacks.

Mechanised Islamic State units currently control a rural foothold and one small city in Aleppo province which represent a strategic buffer into neighbouring Raqqa.

