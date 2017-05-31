Kurds reach the gates of Raqqa as 4,000 ISIS fighters gear up for apocalyptic battle

By Chris Tomson

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (0:40 P.M.) – Following the liberation of six villages on two flanks yesterday, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) proceeded to capture a number of rural sites on Wednesday morning.

During clashes southwest of Raqqa, Kurdish forward units were able to wrestle control over the village of Hunaydi and established fire control over a section of the M6-highway, a jihadist supply road which runs vertically through ISIS’ territory in Syria.

Furthermore, fierce skirmishes erupted at the village of At-Tadiyah moments ago amid a pincer offensive cutting through ISIS turf on the southern bank of the Euphrates River.

On the eastern axis, the SDF recaptured the village of Raqqat as Samra overnight, thus advancing within two kilometers of Raqqa city’s eastern neighborhoods.

The SDF’s current view of Raqqa city:

In addition, ISIS withdrew from the village of Al-Assadiah. Effectively, the SDF has now besieged the highly fortified Division 17, a military base located directly north of the provincial capital.

Meanwhile, some 4,000 ISIS fighters in Raqqa city are waiting to fight the Kurds in an attritional battle for the Islamic State capital itself.

An interactive map of the aforementioned advances can be found here.

source

