Thirteen Turkish troops have died in a helicopter crash in the country’s southeastern Sirnak province.

The Cougar military chopper went down on Wednesday after hitting an electrical power line close to the border with Iraq, killing all on board.

“Our hero comrades in the helicopter fell as martrys,” said a statement released by the Turkish army.

It added that initial investigations show that the crash was due to pilot error.

Read More:

In March, a helicopter with seven passengers on board crashed in the Turkish city of Istanbul, killing all aboard.

The Sikorsky S-76 helicopter, which is owned by Turkish conglomerate Eczacibasi, came down shortly after takeoff from Istanbul’s Ataturk airport.