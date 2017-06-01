(Graphic 18+) ISIS commander explodes himself inside a Lebanese Army vehicle

BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:50 A.M.) – One of the leaders of the so-called “Islamic State” (IS, formerly ISIL/ISIS) in Lebanon was killed on Friday as a result of counter-terrorist operation of Lebanese Army in Arsal.

As paradoxic as it might sound, death of Bilal Al-Baridi, the aforementioned IS commander, comes as a failure of the raid, and not a success.

Start of the operation was promising as Lebanese military stormed Baridi’s house and managed to capture him alive. Consequently, he was taken by a car to a military base in Beqaa province for questioning.

This is where the operation went wrong. Being on its way to destination, Army convoy was attacked by IS jihadists on two vehicles. In the ensued firefight, Lebanese soldiers killed a driver of one of the vehicles, while also captured two other militants, after they had surrendered.

Taking advantage of the turmoil, Baridi managed to pull a hand grenade from one of the soldiers’ vest and detonated it instantly killing himself and injuring 6 soldiers as a result.

Below are the aftermath photos: