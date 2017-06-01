Moscow, SANA – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov affirmed on Wednesday that his country will continue to hit ISIS terrorists and destroy them wherever they are on the Syrian territory.

In a press conference with his Zambian counterpart, Lavrov said that the bases and facilities affiliated to ISIS terrorist organization are legitimate targets of the Russian Air Force and these are the targets that should be bombed by all those who follow UN resolutions to resolve the crisis in Syria.

He pointed out that the Russian Air Force spotted the movements of a convoy for ISIS that was moving from Raqqa towards Palmyra and bombed it, affirming that this will continue in all cases where Russia will bomb any convoy of ISIS in the Syrian territory.

“The situation that has emerged shows flaws in the current coordination of the activities of all those who are fighting terrorism in Syria,” Lavrov said.

He added that some of the participants in the Geneva talks on the crisis in Syria are blocking invitation of Syrian Kurds to these talks, pointing out that the Kurds are part of the Syrian state.

The Russian diplomat said that there are many differences that cannot be ignored within the US-led coalition between the Americans and the Turks, considering that the differences must be discussed in order to reach to agreements that must be based on the priority of combating terrorism.

He concluded its talk by saying that all those issues will be discussed in particular within the framework of the talks which will resume in Astana.

H. al-Frieh/H. Said

