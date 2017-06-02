by Vanessa Beeley

21st Century Wire says…

“NATO catalyzes terrorism instead of fighting it” the opinion of Trump before he signed a projected $ 400 billion dollar arms deal with the global producers of terrorism, Saudi Arabia. In this interview with RT’s Going Underground, legendary author and filmmaker, John Pilger, examines the cause and effect of the Manchester bombing and the role of the UK in Iraq and “in the mayhem, exploitation and suffering of the Middle East, of this place, this treasure trove of fossil fuels..” WATCH ~

***

source