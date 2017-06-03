Crimes Against Humanity

BBC CONTINUE TO SHOW TERRORIST PROPAGANDA FILMS on the day of the concert for support of the victims.

In the wake of the Manchester bombings which saw 23 dead and multiple casualties, some which remain in hospital, the BBC continue to promote the terrorists by showing their propaganda, today. The BBC news channel showed a terrorist propaganda film from last year showing the terrorist held part of Aleppo, in Syria.

Since 2011 and the start of the Syrian war, the BBC have only shown the situation in Syria from the terrorist prospective. Entering Syria illegally with Al Qaeda in the beginning and only speaking to the terrorist groups.

The Conservative Government in Britain supporting and sending equipment to the terrorist groups while the BBC showing FAKE news and propaganda to justify the governments actions.

The British have to buy a licence to watch this propaganda and if they do not…