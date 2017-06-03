Government Forces Ambush Dozens FSA Fighters In Daraa

On May 31, dozens of militants from the Free Syrian Army (FSA) were killed in two ambushes by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) on the road between the villages of Kafr Shams and Aqraba and on the road between the villages of Gharya Sharkia and Al-Soura in the Daraa countryside.

According to opposition sources, the SAA targeted a FSA convoy with IEDs. After the explosion of the IEDs on the road of Kafr Shams, the SAA targeted the survived militants with an ATGM. 20 militants, including military commanders Ahmed Abdul Awad Al-Harir,Ali Yusuf Al-Muqbel Al-Hariri andAhmed Al-Hussein, were killed.

The SAA has significantly reinforced its positions in Daraa city and its vicinity. The Fourth Armoured Division, Al-Ghaith Forces, were deployed in the city in preparation to launch an operation aimed at regaining control over the Al-Manshiya district.

Some pro-government sources believe that the operation may be expanded to include the entire Daraa city and the Naseeb crossing on the Jordanian-Syrian border.

In May, Al-Ghaith Forces managed to capture Qaboun district in Damascus, and it considered one of the most experienced Syrian forces, Al Gaith force also have advanced equipment, and a very strong fire support.

The 4th Armoured Division is en route to Daraa: