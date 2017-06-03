Satellite imagery reveals US military base near Syria’s southern border

Leith Fadel

BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 P.M.) – Satellite imagery that was captured recently from the Jordanian-Syrian border revealed a constructed U.S. military base located some 18 km east of Syria’s Tanf Crossing into Iraq’s Al-Anbar Governorate.

As seen above from the satellite image, the U.S. has a fully functional base that possesses military hardware capable of deterring the Syrian government forces from the border.

Last month, the U.S. attacked a convoy of Syrian Army personnel in the southeastern countryside of Homs; however, it is not clear whether or not choppers from this base were used to carry out the assault.

The U.S. and their Jordanian allies are poised to maintain a region of influence near the Tanf Crossing, despite the fact Damascus has rejected any Coalition presence within its borders.

Images were captured by Aldin Abrazovic – you can follow him on Twitter @CT_Operative

source

