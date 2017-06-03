Syrian Army batters US-backed fighters in Syrian Desert

03 Saturday Jun 2017

Posted by in Syrian news

Leave a comment

Tags

, , , , , ,

By Zen Adra

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (9: 15 A.M.) – The Syrian government forces have launched a fresh offensive against US-backed rebel groups in the desert land stretching to the east of the capital.

According to a military source, the Army troops clashed with the FSA-affiliated Ausoud al-Sharqiyah and Ahmed al-Abdo fighters holed up outside Dakwah and Beir Qassab villages, located to the east of Damascus International Airport.

The offensive aims at expanding the Army’s control around the Airport and securing the imperative Tishreen Power Plant (located between Dakwah and the Airport) which came under repeated rebel rocket attacks.

Elsewhere in the Syrian Desert, the government troops, backed by allied forces continue to snatch more territories from the Islamic State.

Two days ago, the Western-backed rebels said that six Russian jet fighters bombed their positions, thus halting advance against the government troops.

source

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s