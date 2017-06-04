ISIL calls on supporters to kill Christians in Europe for Ramadan

04 Sunday Jun 2017

Posted by in war crimes

by Leith Fadel

BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – The Islamic State’s (ISIL) leadership has called on its supporters in Europe to carry out attacks against Christian civilians.

ISIL referred to the Christian civilians as “crusaders” and told its supporters via its social media wing that killing these people will benefit them during the month of Ramadan.

The terrorist group encouraged its supporters to carry out attacks against Christian civilians using vehicles, guns, or knives

This is not the first time that the terrorist group has encouraged its supporters to carry out attacks during holidays; however, this has certainly raised security concerns in Europe, especially after the Manchester attack.

source

