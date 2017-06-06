+18 GRAPHIC CONTENT: Syrian fighter jet shot down in Desert land, pilot killed

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (5: 00) – US-backed rebels shot down a Syrian Air Force fighter jet in a desert area to the east of the capital, killing its pilot.

The downed MIG-21was conducting airstrikes against the insurgents positioned in Tal Dakwah (60 km east of Damascus) when it was shot downed by Osoud al-Sharqiyah: a US-backed rebel group fighting the Syrian Army in the Syrian Desert.

The group’s official Twitter account posted photos of the downed plane and dead pilot.

