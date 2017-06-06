Iraq reinforces its border with Saudi Arabia amid deepening Qatari – Saudi rift (VIDEO)

06 Tuesday Jun 2017

Posted by in news

Leave a comment

Tags

, ,

by Ivan Castro

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (11:35 A.M.) – A large convoy of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) has been noticed moving towards Iraqi-Saudi border.

Iraqi journalist, Haidar Sumeri, published a video footage of the convoy travelling through desert terrain:

Haidar Sumeri @IraqiSecurity

IMPORTANT:

Large convoy of ‘s Hashd on the way to the border with Saudi to strengthen the Iraqi boundaries with the Wahhabi kingdom.

8:53 AM – 6 Jun 2017

This comes amid sharpening tensions between Saudi Arabia and Qatar as the latter is on the verge of partial diplomatic isolation.

According to Sumeri, Iraqi authorities have already built a Najaf – Karbala – Saudi border defense line, and current deployment of PMU is the next stage of Iraq’s security build-up near southern border.

It is also noteworthy that Iraqi government openly expressed support for Qatar in their conflict with Saudi Arabia, saying that “Qatar is being unfairly accused”.

Share this article: source

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s