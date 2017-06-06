Iraq reinforces its border with Saudi Arabia amid deepening Qatari – Saudi rift (VIDEO)

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (11:35 A.M.) – A large convoy of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) has been noticed moving towards Iraqi-Saudi border.

Iraqi journalist, Haidar Sumeri, published a video footage of the convoy travelling through desert terrain:

Follow Haidar Sumeri @IraqiSecurity IMPORTANT: Large convoy of #Iraq‘s Hashd on the way to the border with Saudi to strengthen the Iraqi boundaries with the Wahhabi kingdom.



This comes amid sharpening tensions between Saudi Arabia and Qatar as the latter is on the verge of partial diplomatic isolation.

According to Sumeri, Iraqi authorities have already built a Najaf – Karbala – Saudi border defense line, and current deployment of PMU is the next stage of Iraq’s security build-up near southern border.

It is also noteworthy that Iraqi government openly expressed support for Qatar in their conflict with Saudi Arabia, saying that “Qatar is being unfairly accused”.