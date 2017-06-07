VIDEO: Iran tracks US drone over Syrian Desert prior of deadly airstrikes

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (6: 45 P.M.) – A US drone which was hovering over the Syrian Desert where deadly airstrikes took place yesterday was tracked down by an Iranian drone.

According to informed sources, the US drone  provided the coalition fighter jets with the location of the pro-Syrian government forces near al-Tanf border crossing with Iraq.

Several Iraqi paramilitary troops were killed as a US warplanes bombed their position deep in the Syrian Desert.

The commander of the operation room of Syria’s allied forces strongly denounced the attack, describing it as a ‘reckless and dangerous behavior’ which proves the ‘American lies and hypocrisy about fighting terrorism’.

