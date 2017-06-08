by Chris Thomson

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (0:00 P.M.) – On Thursday morning, the Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) conducted numerous sorties across northern Syria, targeting positions held by enemy combatants.

With dozens of airstrikes hitting ISIS positions in the governorate of Raqqa, a couple of airstrikes also seem to have struck villages recently captured by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a staunch ally of the US-led coalition.

Kurdish sources told Al-Masdar News that the SyAAF struck SDF forward positions at Abu Asi, a frontline village in the Tabqa region which was captured yesterday. In addition, Kurdish outlets claimed the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) had targeted the SDF with machine-gun fire and artillery from afar.

The SyAAF and SAA likely bombed ‘Liwa Thuwar Raqqa’, an Arab contingent of the SDF which fights under the flag of the Free Syrian Army (FSA).

With the US Air Force bombing the SAA and its allies a handful of times in southeastern Homs over the past month, the SyAAF is believed to have retaliated by directly targeting US allies in northern Syria.

