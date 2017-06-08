Syria Breaking: Infamous Saudi Sharia official injured in Idlib

BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:25 A.M.) – The Saudi Sharia cleric, ‘Abdullah Al-Muhaysni, was wounded by gunfire in the Idlib countryside, tonight, the jihadist official announced via his Telegram channel.

According to the statement released, Muhaysni was driving through a Faylaq Al-Sham checkpoint in rural Idlib, when the Islamist group opened fire on his vehicle.

Muhaysni’s Telegram channel specified he suffered minor wounds in his shoulder, while his driver was killed by the gunfire.

The jihadist infighting in the Idlib Governorate will likely intensify after this attack, as ‘Abdullah Al-Muhaysni is revered by members of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

