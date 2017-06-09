Civilians celebrate liberation of Homs city inside newly captured Al-Waer suburb

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (11:00 P.M.) – On Thursday, a series of celebrations took place in the Al-Waer neighbourhood after rebel militants departed their last stronghold in the provincial capital of Homs last month.

Photos taken by Syrian state media show local residents returning to the Al-Waer suburb while the governor of Homs, Talal Al-Barazi, planted a symbolic tree of victory and handed out gifts to previously displaced children:

With 35 of 36 neighbourhoods brought under government control back in 2014, several thousand militants in the Al-Waer district held out against a siege until earlier this year when a deal was struck between the warring parties.