Civilians celebrate liberation of Homs city inside newly captured Al-Waer suburb

09 Friday Jun 2017

Posted by in Syrian news

Leave a comment

Tags

, , ,

by Chris Tomson

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (11:00 P.M.) – On Thursday, a series of celebrations took place in the Al-Waer neighbourhood after rebel militants departed their last stronghold in the provincial capital of Homs last month.

Photos taken by Syrian state media show local residents returning to the Al-Waer suburb while the governor of Homs, Talal Al-Barazi, planted a symbolic tree of victory and handed out gifts to previously displaced children:

Chris Tomson | AMN
Chris Tomson | AMN
Chris Tomson | AMN

With 35 of 36 neighbourhoods brought under government control back in 2014, several thousand militants in the Al-Waer district held out against a siege until earlier this year when a deal was struck between the warring parties.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s