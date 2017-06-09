Arab states including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and Bahrain, have released a list that designates 59 individuals and 12 entities in Qatar as terrorist. The complete list of those named includes Qataris, Jordanians, Egyptians, Kuwaitis, Libyans.

Which is ironic because as some have point out, we now live in a world in which terrorist are ratting out other terrorists, and all because of Trump’s recent trip to the middle east.

According to a statement released by Al Arabiya, the four countries released the names in…

“light of their commitment to fighting terrorism, drying up their sources of funding, combating extremist ideology and its dissemination and working together to eradicate it and immunize communities.”

“As a result of the continued violation by the authorities in Doha of the obligations and agreements signed by them, including the pledge not to support or harbor elements or organizations that threaten the security of states and to ignore the repeated contacts that they called upon to fulfill what they had signed in the Riyadh Agreement of 2013, its implementing mechanism and the supplementary agreement in 2014; The four States have agreed to classify 59 individuals and 12 entities on their prohibited lists of terrorists, which will be updated in succession and announced.”

The list of designated individuals:

1. Khalifa Mohammed Turki al-Subaie – Qatari

2. Abdelmalek Mohammed Yousef Abdel Salam – Jordanian

3. Ashraf Mohammed Yusuf Othman Abdel Salam – Jordanian

4. Ibrahim Eissa Al-Hajji Mohammed Al-Baker – Qatari

5. Abdulaziz bin Khalifa al-Attiyah – Qatari

6. Salem Hassan Khalifa Rashid al-Kuwari – Qatari

7. Abdullah Ghanem Muslim al-Khawar – Qatari

8. Saad bin Saad Mohammed al-Kaabi – Qatari

9. Abdullatif bin Abdullah al-Kuwari – Qatari

10. Mohammed Saeed Bin Helwan al-Sakhtari – Qatari

11. Abdul Rahman bin Omair al-Nuaimi – Qatari

12. Abdul Wahab Mohammed Abdul Rahman al-Hmeikani – Yemeni

13. Khalifa bin Mohammed al-Rabban – Qatari

14. Abdullah Bin Khalid al-Thani – Qatari

15. Abdul Rahim Ahmad al-Haram – Qatari

16. Hajjaj bin Fahad Hajjaj Mohammed al-Ajmi – Kuwaiti

17. Mubarak Mohammed al-Ajji – Qatari

18. Jaber bin Nasser al-Marri – Qatari

19. Yusuf Abdullah al-Qaradawi – Egyptian

20. Mohammed Jassim al-Sulaiti – Qatari

21. Ali bin Abdullah al-Suwaidi – Qatari

22. Hashem Saleh Abdullah al-Awadhi – Qatari

23. Ali Mohammed Mohammed al-Salabi – Libyan

24. Abdelhakim Belhadj – Libyan

25. Mahdi Harati – Libyan

26. Ismail Muhammad Mohammed al-Salabi – Libyan

27. Al-Sadiq Abdulrahman Ali al-Ghuraini – Libyan

28. Hamad Abdullah Al-Futtais al-Marri – Qatari

29. Mohamed Ahmed Shawky Islambouli – Egyptian

30. Tariq Abdelmagoud Ibrahim al-Zomor – Egyptian

31. Mohamed Abdelmaksoud Mohamed Afifi – Egyptian

32. Mohamed el-Saghir Abdel Rahim Mohamed – Egyptian

33. Wagdy Abdelhamid Ghoneim – Egyptian

34. Hassan Ahmed Hassan Mohammed Al Dokki Al Houti – UAE

35. Hakem al-Humaidi al-Mutairi – Saudi / Kuwaiti

36. Abdullah al-Muhaysini – Saudi

37. Hamed Abdullah Ahmed al-Ali – Kuwaiti

38. Ayman Ahmed Abdel Ghani Hassanein – Egyptian

39. Assem Abdel-Maged Mohamed Madi – Egyptian

40. Yahya Aqil Salman Aqeel – Egyptian

41. Mohamed Hamada el-Sayed Ibrahim – Egyptian

42. Abdel Rahman Mohamed Shokry Abdel Rahman – Egyptian

43. Hussein Mohamed Reza Ibrahim Youssef – Egyptian

44. Ahmed Abdelhafif Mahmoud Abdelhady – Egyptian

45. Muslim Fouad Tafran – Egyptian

46. Ayman Mahmoud Sadeq Rifat – Egyptian

47. Mohamed Saad Abdel-Naim Ahmed – Egyptian

48. Mohamed Saad Abdel Muttalib Abdo Al-Razaki – Egyptian

49. Ahmed Fouad Ahmed Gad Beltagy – Egyptian

50. Ahmed Ragab Ragab Soliman – Egyptian

51. Karim Mohamed Mohamed Abdel Aziz – Egyptian

52. Ali Zaki Mohammed Ali – Egyptian

53. Naji Ibrahim Ezzouli – Egyptian

54. Shehata Fathi Hafez Mohammed Suleiman – Egyptian

55. Muhammad Muharram Fahmi Abu Zeid – Egyptian

56. Amr Abdel Nasser Abdelhak Abdel-Barry – Egyptian

57. Ali Hassan Ibrahim Abdel-Zaher – Egyptian

58. Murtada Majeed al-Sindi – Bahraini

59. Ahmed Al-Hassan al-Daski – Bahraini

List of entities:

1. Qatar Volunteer Center – Qatar

2. Doha Apple Company (Internet and Technology Support Company) – Qatar

3. Qatar Charity – Qatar

4. Sheikh Eid al-Thani Charity Foundation (Eid Charity) – Qatar

5. Sheikh Thani Bin Abdullah Foundation for Humanitarian Services – Qatar

6. Saraya Defend Benghazi – Libya

7. Saraya al-Ashtar – Bahrain

8. February 14 Coalition – Bahrain

9. The Resistance Brigades – Bahrain

10. Hezbollah Bahrain – Bahrain

11. Saraya al-Mukhtar – Bahrain

12. Harakat Ahrar Bahrain – Bahrain Movement