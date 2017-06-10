DAMASCUS, SYRIA (9:30 P.M.) – The US-led coalition and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) collude with the leaders of the so-called “Islamic State”, Russian RIA Novosti agency reported on Friday citing Colonel General Sergei Surovikin, commander of Russian Armed Forces contingent in Syria.

“Instead of eliminating terrorists guilty of hundreds and thousands of Syrian civilian deaths, the US-led international coalition alongside with their proxies, Syrian Democratic Forces, collude with IS field commanders, who surrender their positions and sites without resistance and head towards the regions where Syrian government forces actively conduct military operations,” he said.

Surovikin also added that “it looks like Americans use IS in order to forestall the advances of Syrian government forces under the excuse of fighting international terrorism.”

