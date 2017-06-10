Graphic: Hayat Tahrir al-Sham storms Free Syrian Army base in Idlib, executes leaders

BEIRUT, LEBANON (03:00 A.M.) – On Thursday the Al-Qaeda affiliated jihadist rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) stormed a base of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) in Idlib countryside and amid the still raging clashes executed all captives. The surprise attack by HTS targeted the base of the FSA Division 13 in the town Maart al-Numan.

The location of the town is depicted on the following map provided by syriancivilwarmap.com:

The HTS led attack came unexpected and caught the Division 13 off guard. After overrunning the latter’s base with ease the jihadist group started executing their new captives. Among FSA fighters and many officers Colonel Taiser Al-Samahi of Division 13 had also been killed, before FSA reinforcements could reach the area and started to challenge the raiding jiahdist fighters.

Throughout the clashes, civilian residents went out into the streets in protest against HTS and called on them to cease the fighting and leave the town. The jihadist group unconvinced of the proposal opened fire at the protestors thereby killing at least 10 residents of Maart al-Numan as of now.