Hypocrite Trump Helping ISIS is a Threat to Europe & The World

AMASCUS, SYRIA (3:40 A.M.) – Al-Masdar News has obtained jaw-dropping footage from northern Syria suggesting the US-led coalition has allowed hundreds of ISIS vehicles to leave Raqqa city for areas controlled by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

Despite Kurdish and American drones hovering above Raqqa on all flanks, the Islamic State convoy remained completely untouched by coalition airstrikes, thus suggesting an under-the-table deal may have been struck between the warring parties:

According to an Al-Masdar News researcher, the footage could be traced back to earlier this month while the convoy in the video later was bombed by the Russian Air Force.Some conspiracy theorists also speculate the US-led coalition allowed thousands of ISIS militants to escape Mosul back in November, 2016 only to capture the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra the following month.

The news of ISIS convoys escaping Raqqa correlates with increased ISIS pressure imposed on the Deir Ezzor pocket where the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is struggling to hold its ground while US-backed Kurdish forces have captured three suburbs in Raqqa with relative ease.

Last month, the US-led coalition also confirmed a Tabqa deal had been struck with ISIS, thus allowing jihadist fighters to evacuate an isolate pocket of territory in western Raqqa.