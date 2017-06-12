Iranian Armed Forces’ Depity Chief of Staff Mostafa Izadi claimed that Tehran allegedly has evidence proving US’ “direct support to Daesh,” Fars news agency reported.

The Iranian Major General was cited by Fars as saying that Iran allegedly “possesses documents and information” proving the accusations.

“As the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution (Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei) said, we possess documents and information showing the direct supports by the US imperialism for this highly disgusting stream (the ISIL) [Daesh] in the region which has destroyed the Islamic countries and created a wave of massacres and clashes,” Fars cited Mostafa Izadi as saying.

He also said that Iran is facing “a proxy warfare in the region as a new trick by the arrogant powers against the Islamic Republic,” apparently speaking about the terror attacks in Tehran earlier this week.On June 7, a group of armed men attacked the Iranian Parliament and Imam Khomeini shrine in Tehran. ​Four gunmen attacked the building of the Iranian parliament on Wednesday morning. Two of them was captured and one of the attackers blew himself up inside the building.

Several attackers raided the shrine of the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, South of the capital Tehran. The attackers started a shooting at the visitors of the shrine, One of the attackers detonated himself in front of a police station opposite the shrine.

Daesh terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the terrorist attacks.Earlier, the Iranian Intelligence Ministry announced that three terrorist teams attempted to launch attacks in different parts of Tehran on Wednesday, FarNews reported adding that members of a terrorist group were arrested before taking any actions.

Following deadly terrorist attacks in Tehran, US President Donald Trump offered his condolences to Iran, but stressed that the country brought the attack on itself as the “states that sponsor terrorism risk falling victim to the evil they promote.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called Trump’s remark “repugnant” and said that “Iranians counter terror backed by the US.”

Earlier this week, the Russian General Staff accused the US-led coalition of “conspiring with Daesh” as the terrorists were let to escape encirclement in Syria.

