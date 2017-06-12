Russian, Syrian jets zero-in on ISIL’s oil supply lines in east Hama

BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 A.M.) – The Syrian and Russian air forces unleashed several airstrikes over the eastern countryside of the Hama Governorate, last night, striking the Islamic State’s oil supply lines near the town of ‘Aqareb.

Following last night’s airstrikes, a Syrian air squadron flying out of the Shay’rat Airbase in east Homs carried out four more airstrikes along the Islamic State’s oil supply lines, inflicting heavy damage on the terrorist group’s positions in eastern Salamiyah.

Recently, the Syrian and Russian air forces have stepped up their activity in the eastern countryside of Hama in order to weaken the Islamic State’s resolve before the Syrian Army launches their large-scale offensive.

The Syrian Army’s large-scale offensive will concentrate on the Islamic State’s last positions in eastern Salamiyah; this includes much of the Raqqa-Hama axis.

