Graphic video: US-backed rebels stomp on the Syrian flag after attack in rural Damascus

13 Tuesday Jun 2017

Posted by in news

Leave a comment

Tags

, , ,

By Chris Tomson

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (2:25 P.M.) – On Saturday, Free Syrian Army (FSA) insurgents overran the Musaitema hill and nearby gun emplacements in the desert of Rif Dimashq amid heavy clashes with the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

A graphic video published today depicted the FSA’s Osoud Al-Sharqiya and Ahmad Al-Abdo Martyrs Brigade shooting dead a SAA soldier from afar, then taking control of his gun position and capturing a Kalashnikov rifle and machine-gun, only to symbolically step on the Syrian flag in a show of defiance to the government in Damascus.

Furthermore, the aforementioned US-backed FSA groups claimed to have killed SAA Brigadier General Asef Saleem Sabouh in the battle for Musaitema hill.

Chris Tomson | AMN

Nevertheless, SAA contingents based in the Syrian Desert far outnumber FSA forces and also recently reached the Iraqi border, a move which notably cutoff the frontline between rebels and ISIS in southeastern Homs.

Click here for a full interactive battle map of Syria.

Source with video

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s