ISIS leader and the world’s most wanted terrorist Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been killed in a joint Russian-Syrian airstrike, according to reports from Syria.

The ISIS leader was blasted by artillery while in the ISIS stronghold of Raqqa, Syria, according to reports, with President Assad claiming it a major step towards eradicating ISIS from his country, and the entire world.

While the world tried to frame him for chemical attacks against his own people that he did not commit, President Assad kept his eye on the prize and remained busy targeting ISIS and the jihadi invaders attempting to overthrow his democratically elected government, and now he is killing their leaders.

A variety of fighters, bombers and remotely piloted aircraft engaged in the bombing run, which saw strikes in Syria and in Iraq, as Putin and Assad ramped up pressure on the Islamic State after recent atrocities.

Daesh forces in Raqqa, the terrorist group’s HQ, took a heavy battering, as Russian-Syrian strikes destroyed multiple tactical units, fighting positions, and underground improvised explosive bomb factories. The final strike is believed to have finished off Bakr al-Baghdadi.

The official media wing of ISIS, Amaq, has not confirmed the news of the leader’s death. Activists in Syria, Raqqa24, reported an airstrike in the Raqqa area that killed at least seven civilians on Saturday, but made no mention of al-Baghdadi.

Intelligence agencies believed the jihadist group leader was hiding in a desert on the outskirts of besieged city Mosul, before fleeing to ISIS’ de facto capital Raqqa when the Iraqi army pushed forward.

Deputy leader killed in separate airstrike

News of his death emerged on local outlets as Iraqi forces claim his deputy, Ayad al-Jumaili, was killed in an air strike near Iraq’s border with Syria.

Jumaili – a former intelligence officer for Saddam Hussein – was labelled “second-in-command” and the “war minister” of ISIS by Iraqi TV.

In January, reports claimed al-Baghdadi was “critically injured” in airstrikes in northern Iraq.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said it was “a matter of time” before the leader was killed.

“Nearly all of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s deputies are now dead, including the mastermind behind the attacks in Brussels, Paris, and elsewhere. It is only a matter of time before Baghdadi himself meets the same fate,” he said.

Al-Baghdadi previously spent time in an American military prison after joining the insurgency that emerged following the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq, however he was released by the Obama administration.

