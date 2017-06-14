In pictures: ISIS drones drop bombs on Kurdish militants in eastern Raqqa

14 Wednesday Jun 2017

By Chris Tomson

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (11:00 P.M.) – With ISIS losing turf all over the battlefield of northern Syria, its commanders have opted for an attritional battle in Raqqa city while armed drones do the caliphate’s dirty work in its countryside.

In eastern Raqqa on Tuesday, two Islamic State drones dropped bombs on Kurdish-held positions in the villages of Matb Bo Rashid and Khas Dakol, resulting in an unidentified number of casualties for the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF):

Chris Tomson | AMN
Chris Tomson | AMN
Chris Tomson | AMN
Chris Tomson | AMN
Chris Tomson | AMN
Chris Tomson | AMN

With four Raqqa neighbourhoods in Kurdish hands already and more to come in the near future, the last stage of the Euphrates Wrath offensive appears to be in full effect.

The SDF recently captured an armed ISIS drone over the provincial capital of Raqqa. Upon review, the drone appeared to use a simple grip-release mechanism to drop an artillery shell on enemy positions.

