In the early hours of 11th June 2017, as part of a global campaign against 800 days of Saudi genocidal bombing of Yemen, Inminds human rights group along with the Islamic Human Rights Commission carried out a guerilla projection on the Saudi embassy in London.

The Saudi coalition of local dictators from oil rich states armed to to the teeth with billions of dollars worth the most sophisticated US and UK weaponry began their genocidal attack on the poorest country in the region, Yemen, 800 days ago on 26th March 2015.

For nigh on 800 days, the Saudi War Machine – or shall we call it the “Arabic NATO”, or perhaps the “Arab-Islamic Army” – or better yet let’s call it what it actually is, DAESH in Formal Wear – has continued its relentless and indeed totally pointless onslaught on Yemen.

Yemen imports 90% of its foods, the Saudi coalition’s land, air and sea siege of Yemen has resulted in mass starvation, with the UN reporting that 3.3 million Yemenis, including 2.1 children, are suffering severe acute malnutrition. UNICEF reports that one Yemeni child dies every 10 minutes due to starvation and diarrhoea.

With Saudi air strikes targeting Yemen’s infrastructure, water and sanitation systems have collapsed – with no clean water available the UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs reports that there is a Cholera outbreak “of an unprecedented scale” with well over 100,000 cases, Oxfam reporting the epidemic is killing one person almost every hour.

The military aggression has destroyed much of Yemen’s infrastructure. It has also claimed the lives of over 11,400 Yemenis, including women and children, according to the latest tally by a Yemeni monitoring group.

Inminds chair Abbas Ali said “The US and UK governments fully support this slaughter with Trump just last month promising to supply the Saudi dictator with another $110 billion worth of weapons. The British government has supplied over £3.3 billion in weapons to the Saudi killing machine since it began its genocidal war on Yemen 800 days ago. This Tory government has no qualms about killing children in Yemen. We are here to say NOT IN OUR NAME.

Inminds chair Abbas Ali added “Whilst Yemen bleeds the world is silent. We are here, as part of a global campaign, to break that silence. During our protest the Saudi Ambassador ordered armed embassy guards to forcefully shut down our projection, to silence the cries of humanity from Yemen. He had no more success here than his pay masters in Riyadh have in silencing the oppressed of Yemen. The Saudi tyranny will not survive.”

