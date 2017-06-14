Regime change back off the table for the Trump administration…for now

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has appeared before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee where he was asked about recent events in the wider world.

When asked to confirm the fact that Congress has not authorised any use of force against Syrian forces or those of Syrian allies such as Russia and specifically Iran, Tillerson replied,

“I would agree with that”.

Tillerson went on to confirm that America’s mission in Syria remains focused on fighting ISIS and not on regime change.

Of course, the last time Tillerson said this, days later America illegally attacked a Syrian airbase.

However, in the months since the infamous attack from the 6th of April, 2017, the Trump administration appears to have climbed down and reverted back to a course of non-regime change, something that could see US forces come up against the military forces of Russia, Iran and others.

