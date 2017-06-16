Jihadist rebels send reinforcements to stop the Syrian Army’s offensive in Daraa

BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels of Alwiya Al-Furqan sent reinforcements to the provincial capital of the Dara’a Governorate, Monday, following the loss of several points inside the city.

The reinforcements were pictured by opposition journalists entering the city with at least a dozen heavily armored vehicles and pick-up trucks that were fitted with anti-aircraft machine guns.

A Syrian Army told Al-Masdar on Tuesday morning that many of the jihadist reinforcements came from the Al-Quneitra Governorate.

Alwiya Al-Furqan’s arrival in provincial capital came just hours after the Free Syrian Army (FSA) and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham called for a general mobilisation of rebel forces to Dara’a in order to beat back the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

Recently, the Syrian Arab Army’s 4th and 5th divisions advanced in the eastern part of the city, seizing half of the Dara’a Camp District that was once a jihadist stronghold.