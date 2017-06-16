[Editor’s note: One of the symptoms of the inherent sickness of the Trump regime has been the increased US support for ISIS. The official propaganda rhetoric from the White House continues to be that the US is fighting ISIS as leader of a coalition but this is a complete inversion of reality and the US is actively supporting ISIS.

What is new is that this support is becoming increasingly obvious, no longer can the US maintain it’s official line without looking ever more duplicitous and downright dishonest.

Iran is well aware of the reality of the situation and is making no secret of this’ Russia is also well aware but has been less public in it’s response.

The fact that Iranian and Russian forces are now engaged in fighting an enemy that is being actively supported by the US should be of concern to everyone as it raises the disturbing spectre of the likelihood that US forces inside Syria will eventually find themselves confronting Iranian or Russian and the lead will fly. Already Syrian forces have clashed with US forces embedded with groups that, while claiming to be moderate rebels and in reality, IS.

How long will it be before a Russian bomber accidentally obliterates some US troops and how will both sides react is a question that is giving us all some pause for thought and a matter of deep concern. Ian]

__________

Russia Today

Iran accuses US of alliance with ISIS, claims to have proof

Senior Iranian officials have accused the US of supporting the Islamic State terrorist group and effectively forming an alliance with it, claiming that Tehran possesses documents to prove the allegations. No evidence, however, has yet been presented.

Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mostafa Izadi on Sunday accused the US of supporting Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL), stating Tehran has evidence to back the bold allegations.

“We possess documents and information showing the direct supports by the US imperialism for this highly disgusting stream [IS] in the region which has destroyed the Islamic countries and created a wave of massacres and clashes,” Fars news agency quoted Izadi as saying.

The alleged American support for IS, according to Izadi, is an instrument of “proxy warfare in the region” which is a “new trick by the arrogant powers against the Islamic Republic.”

The statement of the Deputy Chief of Staff echoes the remarks made by Iran’s Parliamentary Speaker Ali Larijani on Friday. “The United States has aligned itself with the ISIL in the region,” Larijani said, according to the Fars news agency. Larijani’s was addressing a funeral ceremony of the victims of Wednesday terrorist attacks in Tehran.

Thousands gathered to commemorate the fallen, shouting “Death to Saudi Arabia” and “Death to America.”

“The [terrorist attacks] indicated that the terrorist groups had failed to achieve their main goal and targeted the parliament and Imam Khomeini Mausoleum, finally resorted to martyring the innocent people and the staff at the parliament,” Larijani added.

On Friday Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the attacks would only increase Tehran’s hatred against the US and its “stooges,” including Saudi Arabia.

IS has claimed responsibility for this week’s twin attack in Tehran. Seventeen people were killed when four armed assailants attacked the country’s parliament while a suicide bomber blew himself up at the Imam Khomeini Mausoleum.

__________

FARS

Iranian Commander: ISIL Created by US, Israel

Lieutenant Commander of the Iranian Army Brigadier General Ahmad Reza Pourdastan described Washington as the permanent enemy of his country, and said the ISIL terrorist group has been created by the US and Israel.

“The ISIL and Takfiri groups have been created and nourished by the US and the Zionist regime; therefore, the recent terrorist attacks against the holy shrine of late Imam Khomeini and the parliament were aimed at targeting the Velayat Faqih (Guardianship of the Islamic Jurist) and our religious democracy which shows the US enmity because our revolution has new words to say and they don’t want them to be heard in the world,” General Pourdastan said on Monday.

He, meantime, underscored the necessity for increasing the Iranian Armed Forces’ capabilities to confront dangers threatening the country.

His remarks came after the ISIL claimed responsibility for the last Wednesday twin terrorist attacks in Tehran.

Three male assailants fired several rounds at the guards protecting the parliament building in Tehran on Wednesday morning. The assailants opened their way into the parliament’s administrative building while shooting at the guards.

A similar attack took place at the holy shrine of the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, parallel with the parliament attack.

17 people, including the parliament’s guards, were killed and 52 others were wounded in the twin attacks.

In relevant remarks on Sunday, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mostafa Izadi announced that the country is in possession of evidence and documents proving Washington’s direct support for the ISIL terrorist group.

“We are facing a proxy warfare in the region as a new trick by the arrogant powers against the Islamic Republic,” Izadi said.

“As the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution (Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei) said, we possess documents and information showing the direct supports by the US imperialism for this highly disgusting stream (the ISIL) in the region which has destroyed the Islamic countries and created a wave of massacres and clashes,” he added.

__________

FARS

Iran: US Buying Time for Terrorists in Syria

The Iranian foreign ministry blasted the US support for terrorist groups in Syria, calling on Washington not to create obstacles on the war-torn Arab country’s way to restore stability and security.

“The Syrian issue is complicated. Unfortunately, the Americans show stronger presence in certain times when the terrorists are in an improper situation and they try to buy them time and change the power balance,” Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi told reporters in his weekly press conference in Tehran on Monday.

Stressing that the US should review its relations if it really wants to fight against terrorism, he said, “The US should allow Syria to make its efforts to restore stability and security and defend the country’s territorial integrity.”

In relevant remarks on Sunday, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mostafa Izadi announced that the country is in possession of evidence and documents proving Washington’s direct support for the ISIL terrorist group.

“We are facing a proxy warfare in the region as a new trick by the arrogant powers against the Islamic Republic,” Izadi said.

“As the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution (Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei) said, we possess documents and information showing the direct supports by the US imperialism for this highly disgusting stream (the ISIL) in the region which has destroyed the Islamic countries and created a wave of massacres and clashes,” he added.

source