Saudi Arabia has become the least appropriate winner of a medal since Barack Obama was given the Nobel Peace Prize, after the CIA awarded the Saudi Crown Prince the “George Tenet Medal” for his country’s supposed “intelligence work in the fight against terrorism.”

Yes, you heard correctly. Saudi Arabia, the Gulf state that provided 15 out of the 19 hijackers involved in 9/11, the biggest terrorist event on U.S. soil, has been honored by the CIAfor “fighting terrorism“.

Saudi Arabia, the nation that “provides financial and logistical support to ISIS” – according to Hillary Clinton in an email to John Podesta released by WikiLeaks last year – has been awarded the CIA’s top honor, and CIA director Micheal Pompeo, on his first overseas tour since taking the job, even flew to Riyadh to personally hand them the prize.

What is going on here?

Pompeo awarded Crown Prince Nayef the prestigious medal in recognition of his “excellent intelligence performance, in the domain of counter-terrorism and his unbound contribution to realise world security and peace.“

In a statement after receiving the medal, Prince Nayef said he appreciated the CIA honor and had the medal framed in order to display it prominently in his vast palace, built by immigrant slave labor.

However despite the Prince’s desire to boast about the award, the CIA were not so keen to advertise their side of the bargain. There was a total media blackout surrounding the award in the United States, and it wasn’t until Saudi media published quotes from the Prince that the story became known around the world.

However the U.S. mainstream media, busy defending the CIA against WikiLeaks charges that the intelligence organization has been illegally spying on American citizens, has still not mentioned the fact that Saudi Arabia, the spiritual home of radical Islamic terrorism, has been decorated by the CIA.

“Saudi Arabia rejects and denounces strongly terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” the crown prince was quoted as saying by the Saudi media.

“The kingdom has been keen to combat terrorism based on its conviction that terrorism has no identity and no religion, and from its belief that the terrorists are committing these acts stemming from their deviant ideologies and evil thought,” he stated.

“All negative religious, political and social ideologies that use religion as a tool throughout human history, do not reflect the absolute truth about religion,” Nayef added.

Actions speak louder than words, Prince Nayef.

While Prince Nayef preaches common-sense and tolerance, the reality is that radical Wahhabism is widely endorsed and practiced under his repressive regime. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia stands accused of supporting ISIS and other terrorist groups fighting the Syrian government since 2011.

ISIS and other terror organizations use the extremist Wahhabi ideology supported by Saudi elites to declare people of other faiths as “infidels” who must be murdered in cold blood to please Allah.

In his statement, Prince Nayef also underlined the importance of the “strong and historic” US-Saudi ties, saying the two nations would not allow anything or anyone to come between the allies.

It’s just the latest eyebrow raising alliance between the world’s most repressive regime and the United States, the land of the free.

Saudi Arabia and the United States have been carrying out a “genocide” in Yemen while the world turns a blind eye, unaware that Yemen is being invaded for its vast oil reserves.

Observers have been puzzled why oil-rich Saudi Arabia, backed by their allies the United States, have set their sights on impoverished Yemen – however all is not as it seems in the region.

Saudi Arabian oil is drying up, and scientific research by international drilling companies show that Yemen’s unexploited oil reserves are greater than the combined reserves of all the oil-rich Gulf states.

Yemen, the poor man of the region, has emerged as a prize, and the ruthless Saudis are experiencing no guilt about slaughtering Yemeni civilians to ensure the virgin oil begins flowing through their pipelines.

“63% of Yemen’s crude production is being stolen by Saudi Arabia,” Mohammad Abdolrahman Sharafeddin told FNA earlier this month, explaining that Saudi-US military action is already paying dividends for the invaders.

“Saudi Arabia has set up an oil base in collaboration with the French Total company in the Southern parts of Kharkhir region near the Saudi border province of Najran and is exploiting oil from the wells in the region,” he added.

source