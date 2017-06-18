US Aircraft Transfer Western Commanders of ISIL from Raqqa

TEHRAN (FNA)- A senior Syrian lawmaker revealed that the US has transferred the ISIL ringleaders who are originally from the Western states from Raqqa to other regions.

Ammar al-Assad said that the US has allowed over 120 ISIL members to leave Raqqa with their weapons and go towards al-Sukhnah to create insecurity in Palmyra (Tadmur) region but the Russian and Syrian fighter jets pounded and killed them.

“The US is highly coorindated with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) as some of the group’s commanders are from the US, Britain, France and certain regional states. Actually what is happening in the battlefield is against what the media say. Many surprising events happen,” he added.

Al-Assad said that three weeks ago, the US-led coalition planes staged heliborne operations in Raqqa and transferred a number of ISIL ringleaders to unknown places, adding that they were not Syrian, Iraqi or Chinese, but were the western commanders of the ISIL.

Noting that Raqqa is highly important to the US, he said, “How could it be possible for the ISIL and the SDF to arrive at an agreement, despite their ideological differences, that allows the ISIL leaders to leave Raqqa through a safe passage.”

According to reports, the SDF forces held talks with the ISIL to encourage the militants to withdraw from Sad al-Rashid area as well as the towns of al-Mansourah and Hanidah in Western Raqqa without any resistance, and move towards Syria’s Badiyeh (desert).

Reports indicated that Washington prefers to occupy Raqqa immediately without major casualties on the US-backed forces. Also, if the ISIL leaves Raqqa without any clashes, the US will not need the SDF to occupy the city and the territories can be filled with other terrorist groups which are called by the US as moderate militants.

Al-Assad warned that there is a plot to annihilate the Arab countries, adding that the crisis in Qatar is the best instance for this plot and the US will not stop plotting even after this crisis will be settled.

“Actually, Syria thwarted the plot with its resistance and it is merely the Syrian army that will be deployed in Raqqa,” he concluded.

Earlier this month, the US-led coalition aircraft carried out heliborne operation in regions controlled by ISIL terrorists in Northern Raqqa in Syria, carrying a number of militants on board.

The heliborne operation to save the ISIL members was conducted in the Northern parts of Raqqa.

Meantime, other reports said that the SDF forces who are stationed in Raqqa under the US supervision allow the ISIL terrorists to leave Raqqa city.

Local sources disclosed in April that the US-led coalition aircraft carried out another heliborne operation in regions controlled by ISIL terrorists in Southeastern Deir Ezzur near Syria’s border with Iraq.

The source added that several aircraft of the US-led coalition carried out heliborne operations near T2 Station in desert regions South of the town of al-Mayadeen.

According to reports, the aircraft landed near the T2 station where tens of the coalition forces left them and entered the station, adding the region on which the aircraft landed is one of the military supplying-rescue bases of the ISIL and there are a number of arms depots and fighters in the region.

The coalition’s operation lasted for 20 minutes and the US-led forces left the region, Sky news said, adding that the ISIL, meantime, dispatched more forces and military equipment to Koinko oilfields, Jafrah and al-Tonk regions and set up tens of checkpoints in the towns of al-Mayadeen, al-Sho’eitat, Albu Kamal and its surroundings.

Arab media outlets also said in March that the US troops have carried out another heliborne operation to evacuate 10 more ISIL commanders from the Eastern province of Deir Ezzur.

According to reports, several US military helicopters landed on kilometer 10 of Deir Ezzur-Hasaka road and evacuated a number of ISIL commanders from the region.

“After the helicopter landed, several US marines took 10 ISIL commanders on board and left the region,” the report said.

“Abu Dajane Fransawi has most likely been among the top ISIL commanders taken away by the US marines,” it added.

Abu Dajaneh was ISIL’s man in charge of the terrorist group’s financial affairs in Forat (Euphrates) oilfield.

source