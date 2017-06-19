by Miri Wood

The Trump regime has again increased US and ISIS collaboration against Syria. On 18 June the General Command issued the statement that the war criminal American regime has shot down a Syrian Arab Army Air Force jet. The SyAAF was chasing a terrorist convoy in the al Rasafah region of Raqqa. Syrian pilot Ali Fahd was shot down while defending his homeland within its borders. There are conflicting reports on his status.

The Army General Command noted that “The attack stresses coordination between the US and ISIS and it reveals the evil intentions of the US in administrating terrorism and investing it to pass the US-Zionist project in the region.” The Command reaffirmed the Syrian Arab Army determination to “continue the fight against ISIS” and “to restore security and stability to all Syrian territories.”

In the early days of the foreign imposed terrorist war against the SAR, the savages only had one air force, that of Israel — which also provides state of the art medical care for wounded takfiri, free of charge. Foreign-backed terrorists in Syria acquired the USAF as its other air force on 18 September 2016, when the Obama regime bombed the al Tharda mountain military position, slaughtering 83 soldiers, and assisting ISIS in its escape. War criminal Obama began his breach of international law against Syria using the US and UK mercenaries cum orangettes as illicit cover story for the US-led coalition bombing campaign beginning in September 2015.

Animal Trump offered no excuse though it seems he simply chose to drain the swamp into his veins, and has exceeded Obama’s savagery; Trump has even bombed Syrian civilians with P4.

It has been the Trump regime, though, which has demonstrated that its war crimes in the SAR are an overt US and ISIS collaboration. Terrorist Trump officially joined al Qaeda on 7 April, when he bombed the Ash Sha’irat air base as sadoerotic ‘punishment’ of Syrian soldiers based on the criminal lies of barbaric Jabhat al Nusra in Khan Sheikhoun.

In May, the terrorist-sympathizing OPCW issued a report in support of al Nusra lies, a report in which this fraud neutral organization freely admitted it offered no evidence.

The US and ISIS collaboration further increased when terrorist Maghaweer al Thawra thanked the Trump regime for 20 military trucks equipped with TOWs with which to fight the SAA soldiers in Deir Ezzor, Syria. Ten days later the Trump regime bombed this city, and massacred 35 civilians.

The day after the grateful YouTube video was uploaded the US and ISIS collaboration was enhanced by the Trump regime bombing a Syrian military convoy — in Syria — because it had gone too close to the foreign terrorists training camp run by Trump — in al Tanf, Syria. The SAA having subsequently outflanked the US in the region of Syria may have been the source of the billionaire’s rage, creating more impetus for increasing US and ISIS collaboration.

On 5 June, the US and ISIS collaboration resulted in 3 massacres in Syria and Iraq. One hundred eighty civilians were slaughtered.

Despite the demonic collaboration of terrorist US and terrorist ISIS, Syria remains the standard in all things decent in humanity.

Every inch of Syria will be liberated.

