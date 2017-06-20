The pilot of Syrian fighter plane recently shot down by the US-led coalition has been found in the countryside of Raqqah.

According to Sputnik, Captain Ali fahd was found alive and well by Syrian troops in the village of Shuwaihat in southern Raqqah on Monday.

The pilot had landed close to the village after successfully parachuting from his Sukhoi Su-22 aircraft, which was shot down on Sunday. After the Syrian army announced that one of its planes had been shot down, the US claimed that it had targeted the plane “in collective self-defense of coalition-partnered forces” in Syria’s Tabqa.

Meanwhile, Syrian military sources have announced that during operations carried out around the countryside of Raqqah, they managed to liberate some 20 farms and villages.

The sources noted that over several hundred terrorists were also killed during the operations, which also destroyed 6 military vehicles, 11 tanks, 10 cannons, and over 200 various cars.

Daesh seized Raqqah in 2014, the same year when it started its campaign of terror in Syria. It then proceeded to capture large swathes of Syrian territory.

Smoke billows from buildings in the northern Syrian city of Raqqah on June 18, 2017, during an offensive by US-backed fighters to retake the Daesh bastion. (Photo by AFP)

Different foreign-backed terrorist groups have been wreaking havoc in Syria since 2011. Over the past few months, Syrian forces have made sweeping gains against Takfiri elements, who have lately increased their acts of violence across the country following a series of defeats on the ground.

