London Terrorist Connected Directly to John McCain – It’s Confirmed.
The terror attacks in London over the past month are disturbing, to say the least. It turns out that one of the terrorists had a DIRECT tie to John McCain.
World Net Daily reports that one of the Muslims involved in the London bridge attack used to work with the Free Syrian Army. In case you didn’t hear about it, the Free Syrian Army is a militia that has been built up by Sen. John McCain (R-AZ). McCain is responsible for arming and supporting these people and therefore gave the terrorist Rachid Redouane a chance to act.
We have listened to McCain go around claiming the FSA is a great force that is going to battle al-Assad’s regime and bring freedom to the Syrians. The problem here is this. That is CLEARLY not the case.
If there is one extremist in the group, the odds are there are plenty more where he came from. McCain has been arming a militia with terrorist tendencies but TRUMP is the traitor? They cannot be serious.
McCain loves throwing around quotes saying that the war in Syria is NOT full of dangerous Islamists and extremists. When you cause terror in one of the biggest cities in the world, you are an extremist. Period.
You have to wonder how many other attacks are associated with the Free Syrian Army. It only makes sense that there were more people involved, and in particular on that day.
When you have multiple terror attacks across one city, and ONE person is tied to a group, guess where the rest usually came from? It is disgusting that McCain has been doing this for YEARS, almost preparing these people to come after the US.
It is going to be interesting to see the mainstream media’s take on this event. The odds are they won’t even mention it. In fact, we bet the Liberal stations don’t even pick it up.
On the conservative networks, the story WILL get covered, and guests will be brought on to speak about McCain’s involvement. But once the liberals get asked a straightforward question, they are going to start talking about how we need to leave McCain alone because…well…TRUMP AND RUSSIA.
All they can do is parrot the phrase “Trump and Russia” while deflecting from real issues. They can’t even EXPLAIN the alleged “Trump and Russia” connection, proving it is a case of deflection because they realise how idiotic they look.
We need to get an investigation going into John McCain and the FSA. There is more dirt here than initially meets the eye, and we deserve to know.