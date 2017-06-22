BY



Child at the Umayyad Mosque, Aleppo, April 2017 (Photo: Vanessa Beeley )

December 2016: Walking the streets of East Aleppo hours after their liberation from Nusra Front-led terrorist occupation for almost 5 years, was a sombre and harrowing experience. Watching civilians emerge from a five year imprisonment during which they had been subjected to all manner of brutality, deprivation and abuse, was deeply affecting. But the inextinguishable hope was there even then, children describing the barren, rain-swept wasteland of Jebrin as “heaven”.



Jebrin Registration centre, East Aleppo, December 2016. ( Photo: Vanessa Beeley )

Returning to Aleppo four months later in April 2017 was a revelation. Aleppo had swept its streets clean of much of the terrorist detritus, the Russian sappers had cleared vast swathes of residential areas of the terrorist, lethal mines and booby traps. The street leading to the Umayyad Mosque in the Old City was unrecognisable from the smoke wreathed, menacing battle ground that had greeted us in December 2016. We could see that despite all the wanton devastation carried out by the various NATO and Gulf state armed, extremist factions, Aleppo was stubbornly coming back to life.

“…we are celebrating the beginning of the restoration of the ancient city; this celebration symbolizes the beginning of a peaceful life for the city’s residence – without bomb explosions and constant fear.”

Residents of the Syrian city of Aleppo have organized a carnival in the city’s ancient Citadel, a medieval fortified structure in the center of the Old City which only months earlier had been the site of intense fighting between the Syrian Army and jihadist militants.