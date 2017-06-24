DAMASCUS, SYRIA (5: 35 P.M.) – An Israeli fighter jet conducted, today, an airstrike, targeting positions for the Syrian Army in Quneitra province, an Israeli military source told AFP.

According to the source, the airstrike comes as a response for a mortar attack launched earlier from the Syrian territories on the Israeli-controlled Golan Height.

Earlier this morning, jihadi groups – led by al-Qaeda affiliate Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham – launched a surprise offensive against the government forces in al-Ba’ath City.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW