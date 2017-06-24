A measure of sanity restored — will help out his Russia reset plans as well

<

Only Nixon could go to China, and only Macron could have taken France out of the “Assad must go” camp without anyone batting an eyelash — and he has.

In his newest remarks published today he explains that:

1.) He sees no legitimate successor to Assad who could take over for him in Syria

2.) Assad is not an enemy of France

3.) His priority (as president of France) is fighting terrorism and ensuring Syria does not become a failed stateAs a consequence, Paris will no longer insist Assad leaving is a pre-condition for peace talks.

Reuters:

President Emmanuel Macron said in remarks published on Wednesday that he saw no legitimate successor to Syrian President Bashar Assad and that France no longer considered his departure a pre-condition to resolving the six-year conflict.

“The new perspective that I have had on this subject is that I have not stated that Bashar Assad’s departure is a pre-condition for everything because nobody has shown me a legitimate successor,” Macron said in an interview to eight European newspapers.

He said Assad was an enemy of the Syrian people, but not of France and that Paris’ priority was a total commitment to fighting terrorist groups and ensuring the country did not become a failed state.

His comments are in stark contrast to the previous French administration and echo Moscow’s stance that there was no viable alternative to Assad.

source