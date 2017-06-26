ADAM GARRIE This comes hours after the Israeli Prime Minister justified yesterday’s attack on Syria.

Al-Masdar reports that Israel has used its positions in the Israel occupied Syrian Golan Heights to attack Syrian troops near a field hospital on the Syrian side of the line of occupation.

The attack comes as Syrian forces continue to engage in fierce battle with al-Qaeda elements in south-western Syria.

Israel has confirmed the attack, saying that just as with yesterday’s incident, projectiles from the Syrian side of the line of occupation landed in Israeli occupied territory injuring no one.

