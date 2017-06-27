Blasts heard as Israeli warplanes bomb targets in Gaza Strip 27 Tuesday Jun 2017 Posted by friendsofsyria in war ≈ Leave a comment TagsBenjamin Netanyahu, Gaza Strip, Israel, Palestine waiting on confirmation. Rate this:Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related