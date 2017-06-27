Breaking: Syrian President visits Russian airbase after US regime threats

BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad made his first visit to the Russian modified Hmaymim Airbase in the Latakia Governorate’s Jableh District this afternoon, a local military source reported.

President Assad was seen meeting with military personnel and touring the base earlier this afternoon:

Assad’s visit to the Hmaymim Airbase in the Jableh countryside comes just 48 hours after he spent the ‘Eid holiday in the Hama Governorate.

The Syrian President will likely visit his hometown of Qurdaha before returning to Damascus.

