UK Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon said on Tuesday that his country is committed to any future US military actions against Syria and its military forces.

“As always in war, the military action you use must be justified, it must be legal, it must proportionate, it must be necessary. In the last case it was. If the Americans take similar action again, I want to be very clear, we will support it,” Fallon told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Fallon’s statement followed the White House’s claims that it has some “potential” evidence that the Bashar Assad government was preparing for a chemical weapons attack that “would likely result if the mass murder of civilians, including innocent children” in Syria. The White House added in a statement that if this is done, Syria and its military “will pay a heavy price.”

However, the UK defense secretary revealed that the US had not shared any specific evidence with the British Government about the chemical attack preparations. He added that he expected to discuss the situation with US Defence Secretary General James Mattis.