CNN: “It’s mostly bullshit right now. Like, we don’t have any giant proof.”

by Alex

The Russia hacking / US election meddling / Trump collusion, Hillary Clinton concocted lie continues to crumble.

Project Veritas has obtained video (via hidden camera) of a senior producer at CNN describing the intense speculation that Russia aided the Trump presidential campaign as “bullsh*t.”

This latest CNN blemish comes on the heels of reports that three CNN journalists resigned this week following the retraction of a story published on their website which investigated a “Russian investment fund with ties to Trump officials.”

CNN claims the initial publication of the article, which contained only one source for the claim, was due to a “breakdown in editorial workflow.”

CNN producer John Bonifield admits the organisation’s anti-Russia reporting is purely for ratings.

Bonifield tells a reporter in secretly-filmed footage released by Project Veritas…

“It’s mostly bullsh*t right now. Like, we don’t have any big giant proof.”

The Project Veritas YouTube channel reports…

In the recent video footage obtained by Project Veritas, John Bonifield a Sr. Producer at CNN, admits to several beliefs that are in direct conflict with the official CNN narrative that Trump has colluded with Russia, and that Russia has interfered with the 2016 election. Bonifield expresses clear doubts that there is a fire behind the Russia smoke, stating, “I haven’t seen any good enough evidence to show that the President committed a crime.” He also confirms suspicions that CNN staff is ideologically biased against Trump, stating, “I know a lot of people don’t like him and they’d like to see him get kicked out of office…”

Bonifield even further confirms CNN’s bias against the President, stating, “I think the President is probably right to say, like, look you are witch hunting me…you have no real proof.”

Bonifield exposes that Russia has been great for CNN’s ratings, and that orders from CEO Jeff Zucker himself have directed CNN to pursue Russia leads at the expense of other stories. Bonifield states “And the CEO of CNN said in our internal meeting, he said ‘good job everybody covering the Climate Accords, but we’re done with it let’s get back to Russia.’”

He further comments on Russia, “it’s mostly bullshit right now. Like, we don’t have any giant proof…if it was something really good, it’d leak.”

RT reports….

O’Keefe formed Veritas in 2010 claiming its mission is to “investigate and expose corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud and other misconduct.” It has since been sued for its information-gathering methods, primarily targeting liberal organizations, and presenting its findings in a misleading, highly edited format.

In this latest Veritas sting, Bonifield, Supervising Producer at CNN Health, makes the admissions to an unidentified journalist, who is heard in a brief edit of clips asking about the Russian narrative in CNN’s reporting.

“So why is CNN constantly like, ‘Russia this, Russia that?’” the journalist asks, to which Bonifield responds, “Because it’s ratings.”

“Our CIA is doing shit all the time, we’re out there trying to manipulate governments,” Bonifield says.

“I think the President is probably right to say, like, look, you are witch-hunting me,” Bonifield admits.

CNN’s Russia tactic has paid off, Bonifield admits: “Our ratings are incredible right now.”

Bonifield explains how far CNN pushed the Russia line, describing a meeting in which reporters were told by the CEO to stop covering climate accords, urging instead “Let’s get back to Russia.”

“It’s a business, people are like the media has an ethical phssssss…All the nice cutesy little ethics that used to get talked about in journalism school you’re just like, that’s adorable. That’s adorable. This is a business,” Bonifield says in the video.

Bonifield does not mention CNN’s current CEO Jeff Zucker by name in the video, which O’Keefe says was filmed in Atlanta in a video monologue.

RT has reached out to CNN for comment, but has yet to receive a response.

