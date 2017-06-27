Tags

, , , , ,

Nikki Haley pre-warns Assad, Russia and Iran about a chemical attack which has not yet happened.

United States Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley has pre-warned Assad, about a pre-planned chemical attack that he is putting together, which pre-blames Assad, Iran and Russia.

Is this the White House’s way to incentivised Saudi Arabia, Al Qaeda and ISIS to enlist the White Helmets’ expertise in staging yet another false flag Syria chemical attack?

Even the AP is calling this White House claim BS…

The White House issued a stern warning to Syrian President Bashar Assad on Monday night as it claimed “potential” evidence that Syria was preparing for another chemical weapons attack.

In an ominous statement issued with no supporting evidence or further explanation, Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the U.S. had “identified potential preparations for another chemical weapons attack by the Assad regime that would likely result in the mass murder of civilians, including innocent children.”

He said the activities were similar to preparations taken before an April 2017 attack that killed dozens of men, women and children, and warned that if “Mr. Assad conducts another mass murder attack using chemical weapons, he and his military will pay a heavy price.”

The White House offered no details on what prompted the warning and spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said she had no additional information Monday night.

Nikki Haley followed up Spicer’s statement with this Twitter warning to Assad, Russia and Iran…

Any further attacks done to the people of Syria will be blamed on Assad, but also on Russia & Iran who support him killing his own people.

Nikki Haley @nikkihaley

Any further attacks done to the people of Syria will be blamed on Assad, but also on Russia & Iran who support him killing his own people.

4:36 AM – 27 Jun 2017
Twitter Ads info and privacy

Twitter users reacted to Haley’s foreshadowing of another Trump attack on Syria, as well as her hypocrisy concerning “attacks on the people of Syria”…

Nikki Haley @nikkihaley

Any further attacks done to the people of Syria will be blamed on Assad, but also on Russia & Iran who support him killing his own people.

Eva Bartlett @EvaKBartlett

@nikkihaley …blamed on you and other mouthpieces of war propaganda.

8:37 AM – 27 Jun 2017
Twitter Ads info and privacy
Nikki Haley @nikkihaley

Any further attacks done to the people of Syria will be blamed on Assad, but also on Russia & Iran who support him killing his own people.

Rick Petree @RickPetree

@nikkihaley As son of a former US Amb. @ UN, I know you speak under instruction. But for sake of your future, pls be careful parrotting WH lies.

4:51 AM – 27 Jun 2017
Twitter Ads info and privacy
Joseph Amodeo @josephamodeo

@nikkihaley Syria must not be allowed to commit additional crimes against humanity. Bashar al-Assad and Vladimir Putin must be held accountable.

Bitcoin Buddhist @BitcoinBuddhist

@josephamodeo @nikkihaley pic.twitter.com/gFWSZ9uzKP

4:57 AM – 27 Jun 2017

Twitter Ads info and privacy
Eva Bartlett @EvaKBartlett

@nikkihaley …blamed on you and other mouthpieces of war propaganda.

Random Soul @AlsoRandom

@EvaKBartlett @nikkihaley These statements are effectively an invitation by the US to terrorists to stage a false flag attack. The US are clearly complicit.

9:33 AM – 27 Jun 2017
Twitter Ads info and privacy
Nikki Haley @nikkihaley

Any further attacks done to the people of Syria will be blamed on Assad, but also on Russia & Iran who support him killing his own people.

Concerned Voter @ConcernedVote16

@nikkihaley Excuse me, Ma’am. Since we cannot trust lying president, can you get France, Germany or Canada confirm this before he starts lobbing bombs?

4:47 AM – 27 Jun 2017
Twitter Ads info and privacy
Concerned Voter @ConcernedVote16

@nikkihaley Excuse me, Ma’am. Since we cannot trust lying president, can you get France, Germany or Canada confirm this before he starts lobbing bombs?

Soraya Tebbani @2flamesburning1

@ConcernedVote16 @nikkihaley Don’t even trust our French Govt on middle East please.. Use your common sense .

6:15 AM – 27 Jun 2017
Twitter Ads info and privacy
adamsbeerblog @adamsbeerblog

@bsbd2511 @nikkihaley No one knows what’s happening. No one on same page. Embarrassing and disconcerting

Concerned Voter @ConcernedVote16

@adamsbeerblog @bsbd2511 @nikkihaley The Pentagon is calling this bullshit… that’s what is happening. DT is distracting from some pretty big crimes about to come to light.

5:40 AM – 27 Jun 2017
Twitter Ads info and privacy
Nikki Haley @nikkihaley

Any further attacks done to the people of Syria will be blamed on Assad, but also on Russia & Iran who support him killing his own people.

DraftTulsiCampaign @DraftTulsi

@nikkihaley Nikki what other wars are you planning? Please enlist your children for this noble BS cause

5:14 AM – 27 Jun 2017
Twitter Ads info and privacy
Nikki Haley @nikkihaley

Any further attacks done to the people of Syria will be blamed on Assad, but also on Russia & Iran who support him killing his own people.

NewOrleanIan @IanMolony

@nikkihaley 🤔February 2012
U.S. SoS Hillary Clinton advised Al-Quaeda is an ally in https://twitter.com/wikileaks/status/852266094379380738 

6:31 AM – 27 Jun 2017
Twitter Ads info and privacy
Nikki Haley @nikkihaley

Any further attacks done to the people of Syria will be blamed on Assad, but also on Russia & Iran who support him killing his own people.

YungSmeek @ElTorolocoz

@nikkihaley LMAO. “Hello world, next attack will not be investigated we will blame Syria, Russia and Iran straight away”

5:31 AM – 27 Jun 2017
Twitter Ads info and privacy
Nikki Haley @nikkihaley

Any further attacks done to the people of Syria will be blamed on Assad, but also on Russia & Iran who support him killing his own people.

🌹Νia 🐼 Witch Hunt @nia4_trump

@nikkihaley Hey Nikki, where you getting Intel on Assad’s supposed “chemical attack” plans? Best keep your eyes on the US backed rebels for gas attacks. pic.twitter.com/nGeSSxTvXf

6:11 AM – 27 Jun 2017
View image on Twitter
Twitter Ads info and privacy
7h

Nikki Haley

@nikkihaley

Any further attacks done to the people of Syria will be blamed on Assad, but also on Russia & Iran who support him killing his own people.

Follow

Ziga @Ziga_Iglic

@nikkihaley I like your pre-blaming any use of chemical weapons on Assad. This gives an enormous incentive to Saudis, Al Qaeda and ISIS to use them.

4:59 AM – 27 Jun 2017
Twitter Ads info and privacy
 