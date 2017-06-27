Nikki Haley pre-warns Assad, Russia and Iran about a chemical attack which has not yet happened.

United States Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley has pre-warned Assad, about a pre-planned chemical attack that he is putting together, which pre-blames Assad, Iran and Russia.

Is this the White House’s way to incentivised Saudi Arabia, Al Qaeda and ISIS to enlist the White Helmets’ expertise in staging yet another false flag Syria chemical attack?

Even the AP is calling this White House claim BS…

The White House issued a stern warning to Syrian President Bashar Assad on Monday night as it claimed “potential” evidence that Syria was preparing for another chemical weapons attack.

In an ominous statement issued with no supporting evidence or further explanation, Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the U.S. had “identified potential preparations for another chemical weapons attack by the Assad regime that would likely result in the mass murder of civilians, including innocent children.”

He said the activities were similar to preparations taken before an April 2017 attack that killed dozens of men, women and children, and warned that if “Mr. Assad conducts another mass murder attack using chemical weapons, he and his military will pay a heavy price.”

The White House offered no details on what prompted the warning and spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said she had no additional information Monday night.

Nikki Haley followed up Spicer’s statement with this Twitter warning to Assad, Russia and Iran…

Any further attacks done to the people of Syria will be blamed on Assad, but also on Russia & Iran who support him killing his own people.

Twitter users reacted to Haley’s foreshadowing of another Trump attack on Syria, as well as her hypocrisy concerning “attacks on the people of Syria”…

7 h Nikki Haley ✔ @nikkihaley Any further attacks done to the people of Syria will be blamed on Assad, but also on Russia & Iran who support him killing his own people. Follow 🌹Νia 🐼 Witch Hunt @nia4_trump @nikkihaley Hey Nikki, where you getting Intel on Assad's supposed "chemical attack" plans? Best keep your eyes on the US backed rebels for gas attacks.

