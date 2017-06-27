VIDEO: US-backed rebels divert all resources to fighting the Syrian Army instead of ISIS

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (8:00 P.M.) – After Free Syrian Army (FSA) factions on the southern border no longer share a frontline with the Islamic State, US-backed rebel forces have begun to intensify attacks on positions held by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in eastern Sweida, southeastern Rif Dimashq and southeastern Homs.

With the warring parties sharing a frontline of some 500 kilometers across the aforementioned provinces, the FSA’s Osoud Al-Sharqiya, Ahmad Al-Abdo Martyrs Brigade and Maghawir al-Thawara continue to raid SAA checkpoints and gun emplacements across the vast Syrian Desert on a daily basis.

Even today, skirmishes erupted between Osoud Al-Sharqiya and the SAA at multiple points. The footage below shows FSA fighters yelling Islamist slogans and stomping on the Syrian flag after overwhelming an undisclosed SAA-held position. Towards the end of the video, government airstrikes are also clearly visible:

Although the SAA cut off the frontline between the FSA and ISIS a couple weeks ago, Syrian rebels still hold high ambitions in the region due to the unwavering support of a US military garrison and American airstrikes.

Meanwhile, the SAA struck deep into the Islamic State’s interior mainland on Monday which in turn saw government troops reach the provincial border with Deir Ezzor and come within 95 kilometers of besieged airbase.

On the other hand, the FSA released a infographic detailing casualties imposed on the SAA due to operations in the Syrian Desert:

According to a military source close to Al-Masdar News, the SAA vastly outnumbers the FSA as barely 1,000 militants are enrolled in the latter’s ranks. Furthermore, the FSA lacks armored vehicles that are needed for a general offensive.

