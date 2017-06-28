BREAKING: US military threatens to bomb the Syrian Army again

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (6:50 A.M.) – Not long ago, the US military issued a brief statement in which it threatened to bomb the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) again if it were to carry out a chemical attack. Remarkably, the US declined to specify where such an attack might happen or was being prepared. Full statement on the matter:

With tensions on the rise between Washington and Damascus, the US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said: “Any further attacks done to the people of Syria will be blamed on Assad, but also on Russia and Iran who support him killing his own people.”

It is not yet known if the statement represents a false flag pretext to attack the SAA or whether US intelligence agencies have information backing up an alleged chemical attack in the making.

On April 4, Donald Trump ordered the infamous strike on the Shayrat airfield in Syria in reaction to what Washington said was a poison gas attack by the Syrian government that killed at least 70 people in rebel-held territory. Syria denied it carried out the attack.

Earlier this month, the SAA cut off a US garrison in southern Syria from its frontline with ISIS, thereby rendering American presence in the border region obsolete in terms of defeating the Islamic State.

