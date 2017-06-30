Israel has yet again fired on a contingent of the Syrian Arab Army in Al-Quneitra, a region of the Golan Heights. This is the fifth such illegal attack to take place in the Golan Heights in the last 8 days.

Israel which has illegally occupied part of the Golan Heights since 1967 is becoming increasingly brazen in its attacks on Syrian forces who have been engaged in fierce battles with al-Qaeda terrorists on the Syrian side of the line of occupation.

Each of these attacks represent a violation of Syria’s legal sovereignty and in practical terms they serve to aid al-Qaeda in its fledgling struggle against the Syrian Arab Army in the south west of the country.

source